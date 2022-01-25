Edwin A. Dahrsnin, 86 of Lancaster, passed away January 19, 2022 at the Glen at Willow Valley. He was predeceased by his wife Janet in 2016.
Born in Philadelphia he was the son of the late Waldemer and Emma Myers Dahrsnin.
Prior to moving to Willow Valley, he was a manager of a computer manufacturing company.
He had been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lancaster and was involved in the Computer Club, Dance Club and enjoyed ballroom dancing at Willow Valley.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his dear friend Elaine Williams who was at his bedside when he passed, his brother Alfred and several nieces and nephews.
Private interment will be held at George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA. Memorial services are to be announced at a later date.
