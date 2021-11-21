Edward Wright Wilson, 86, died on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Lancaster, PA.
He was born a son of the late Thomas N. and Mildred Wright Wilson, on May 23, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Thomas N. Wilson, Jr. and sister, Joanne Fried.
Ed is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane Hughey Wilson; children, Carolyn (George) Quinn of Sandy Spring, MD, Edward (Melissa) Wilson, Jr., of Pittsburgh, PA, Deborah (Michael) Deck of Lancaster, PA, Barbara (Keith) Dieterle of Lancaster, PA; grandchildren, Rachel Constantinou, Julia and Ryan Quinn, Ethan and Erik Wilson, Ashley, Kaitlin, and Ella Deck, and Hannah, Emma, Molly, and Brynne Dieterle; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Ed graduated from Peabody High School in 1953 and went on to attend college at Baldwin Wallace in Berea, Ohio where he graduated in 1957. He received his master’s degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. After graduation, Ed began his coaching and teaching career at Brunswick High School in Brunswick, Ohio, and then went on to coach at Trinity High School in Washington, PA. Ed spent the majority of his career coaching and teaching at Mansfield University in Mansfield, PA as Professor Emeritus, Department of Health and Physical Education. While at Mansfield, he was awarded Coach of the Year in 1964, 1968, 1971, 1984, and 1985 and achieved the most victories in Mansfield University sports history. Ed was a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, an inductee of the Sports Hall of Fame at Mansfield University, and the Founder and Director of the Mansfield University Basketball Camp from 1968-1988.
Outside of his athletic and professional career, Ed enjoyed spending time with his family, vacationing at his home in Florida, keeping in close contact with his many friends and basketball family, and working on his antique collection.
Ed touched so many lives by taking an interest in everyone he met. His love and care for his players, his friends, and, most of all, his family was felt deeply. His children and his grandchildren lit up his world, and he made sure each of them felt that love every day.
A service of remembrance will be held on December 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Mansfield University in Decker Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes a memorial contribution be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or Ed Wilson Scholarship Endowment, Mansfield University, Mansfield, PA 16933.
Send condolences to the family at Carolynquinn@verizon.net.