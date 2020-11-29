Edward W. "Ted" Sunbery

Edward "Ted" William Sunbery, 73, of Lancaster, PA, passed away November 22 due to complications of a stroke. He was born February 19, 1947 in Shamokin, PA to the late Edward & Eleanor (Curran) Sunbery. Ted was a 1965 graduate from Middletown Area High School and then went on to graduate from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science earning a B.S. in Pharmacy. He enjoyed a long, successful career in the pharmaceutical industry which included retail, manufacturing, product development, consulting, and teaching.
Ted had a keen scientific mind and delighted in learning. He enjoyed amusing his grandchildren with corny jokes and spending meaningful time with each one of them. He went above and beyond to help his neighbors and friends with tasks big and small. He was quick with a smile and conversed with everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol, and daughters, Laura (Stephen) Russell and Ellen (Lawrence) Bowlin, and grandchildren, Matthew, Kate, Joshua, Carolyn (Russell) and Grace, Joy, Hope (Bowlin). Ted was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all. He brought joy to many lives and will be deeply missed.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
