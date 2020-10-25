Edward W. Laub, 79, previously of Lancaster, PA passed away on October 23, 2020, at the Phoenixville Hospital. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Edwin and Rachael Cutro Laub.
Eddie was a graduate of Newtown High School in Queens, NY, and was employed at Bulova Watch and RCA and later was employed by PA Liquor Control from which he retired. Eddie always had a talent for building things and repairing electronics and offered his skills to help family and friends. He enjoyed eating out and his many cups of coffee.
Edward is survived by his former wife, Cheryl Laub, and his twin brother, Ray Laub and partner Robin Stryker, of Lititz, PA, sister-in-law, Mary Laub of Seaford, NY and nephews, Kenny, Jr., Bobby, Johny, and niece Maryann. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Kenny, and sister, Adrienne. He will be missed by all.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Northwood Cemetery in Emmaus, PA at 12:00 Noon.
Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
