Edward W. Guion of Manheim PA., having lived well beyond his expiration date, cashed in his chips on Oct. 15, 2022, although his chips - along with many of his marbles - had begun to wander off in recent years. He had been under the care of several physicians who repeatedly cautioned him that his pursuit of "the perfect buffet" might shorten his life and that there was really no need to bulk up for the famine which might not occur. It is reported that the profit margin of local all-you-can-eat establishments will improve markedly with Ed's passing.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anna Mae Buettner Guion in 1971.
He is survived by three sons, Stephen W. Guion (Lebanon, PA.), Todd A. Guion, Ph.D. (Sheridan, WY), David S. Guion, Ph.D. (Columbus, OH) and one daughter, Stephanie Greiner (Manheim, PA.). He is also survived by nine grandchildren; Sheila, Alicia, Kerri, Elizabeth, Nielsen, Alan, Joshua, Reilley and Liam; and eight great-grandchildren. He is survived by one brother, Fred, of Lancaster, PA.
Born in Atlantic City, N.J. on Oct. 25, 1932, he was raised in Havertown, PA., a Philadelphia suburb, where he graduated from Haverford High School. He received his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics at Penn State University, State College, PA., in 1956. Guion served active duty with the U.S. Army for two years, stationed in Orleans, France during the Korean conflict. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years before receiving an honorable discharge.
He joined Quaker State Metals, later Howmet Corporation (now Arconic) in Lancaster, PA., and served in such capacities as Manager of National Accounts and Director of Product Development. In 1966, he formed Fabral Corporation, an affiliate of Alcan Aluminum Corporation, with two associates. Guion served as Vice President of Product Development.
In 1972 he formed his own company, Guyon Inc., in Lititz, PA. He developed a line of rustic wood products and the machinery to produce them. He pioneered several concepts of panelized rustic affordable houses and cabins as well as modular storage/emergency housing units adaptable for commercial and industrial uses. At the time of Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant accident in 1979, he designed and produced emergency structures and erected them onsite in 10 days.
In 1980, Guion formed Coastal Colony Corporation to work strictly with concepts of affordable housing in three leading areas of concentration; Elder Cottages (sometimes called Granny Flats or ECHO Housing), relocatable emergency shelters for people who are homeless or in transition, and the Sheltainer, a combination shipping container/emergency shelter for developing countries and domestic disaster situations. Several of these concepts received national and international exposure and were featured on the Today Show, NBC Nightly News and on Japanese public television. Guion was invited to give lectures and presentations throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Other business and entrepreneurial pursuits led Guion into several ventures over the years: President, Paragon Group Ltd., a leasing company; President, ERR-GWB Corporation, a holding company; Vice President, CGC Products, Inc., a specialty abrasive company; Vice President, Creative Shelter, Inc., a housing company; and Secretary/Treasurer, Dutch Loft, Inc., a sales outlet.
Guion was active in the startup of several organizations involved with affordable housing issues, including the Lancaster Interfaith Housing Coalition, The Manheim Ministerium Housing Task Force and the Montgomery County Housing Coalition.
In past years he has been a volunteer with Contact Lancaster, The Encounter Counseling Program, Hospice of Lancaster County, Whitehall Leader Nursing Home, Lancaster Shelter for Abused Women, the Lebanon Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital, Global Aid International Network (now UNTO), the Perry County Literacy Council, The Perry County Council of the Arts and the Perry Housing Partnership.
He was a past member of The Keystone Trails Association, The Appalachian Trails Conference, The National Speleological Society, Society of Agricultural Engineers, Model A Ford Club of America, The Antique Automobile Association, Lancaster Ski Club and the Kick and Gliders Cross Country Ski Club.
Having been widowed since 1971, he lived quietly in the rustic homes he designed and built with a select number of dogs and several part-time cats in rural Perry and Lancaster Counties.
Given his druthers, Guion would like to be remembered for his abiding love for his four children, his grandchildren and his tribe of great-grandchildren; his inspiration from classical music; his appreciation (sometimes unbalanced) for antique cars, especially Model A Fords, early V8 Fords and including two open aluminum roadsters - the Howmet Hurricane and the Fabral Flier - that he built from scratch while in the metals field. He was also inspired by classic British sports cars, including MGs, Austin Healeys and Jaguars.
Guion would also like to be remembered for his enthusiastic participation in volleyball, cross-country skiing and tennis; his great affection for animals; his relentless pursuit of his concepts of affordable housing; his relaxation found in writing songs, short stories and verse; his enjoyment of selected friends and his curmudgeonly disdain for phonies, the pompous and the greedy; and his satisfaction resulting from volunteer work.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ed's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. The memorial service will be live-streamed via Ed Guion's page on the funeral home's website.
