Edward W. “Ed” Krasnai, Jr., 73, of Mount Joy, formerly of Bethlehem, PA passed away due to complications from COVID on Monday, September 27, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fountain Hill, PA he was the son of the late Edward W. Krasnai, Sr. He was the loving husband of Susan J. (Yartymyk) Krasnai with whom they shared 50 years of marriage.
He was a 1966 graduate of Liberty High School. Ed retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1997 after 31 years of service.
Ed was a proud veteran serving in the U.S.M.C. with one tour of duty in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1008 Lancaster, and lifetime member of the Mount Joy VFW Post 5752. He enjoyed restoring classic VWs and was a member of the Harrisburg Area Volkswagen Owners Club. Ed coached baseball at FBTAA in Bethlehem Twp, Freedom High School in Bethlehem and Donegal High School in Mount Joy.
In addition to his wife Susan, he is survived by his son, Ed Krasnai, fiancé of Lisa Boone of Lancaster, daughter, Jacquelyn Dehmey, wife of Corey of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Abigail, Ella, Anika and Bo. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Craig.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed’s memory may be to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc or National Kidney Foundation. To send an online condolence, please visit: