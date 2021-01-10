Edward W. deCheubell, 85, passed away on January 4th, 2021, in Vero Beach, FL. He was the dedicated husband to Sandra (Sanders) deCheubell for 66 years and the son of Edward H. and Marie (Tressler) deCheubell.
Ed grew up in McSherrystown, PA, and graduated from Delone Catholic High School where he was known to many as "Ed," "Skip," or "Dishy." Upon graduation, he began his career as a carpenter, owning his own construction business. He graduated from Penn State University and was an instructor of carpentry at the Lancaster County Vo-tech Schools, later retiring as the administrator for adult and continuing education.
Woodworking was his passion, as he created many pieces of beautiful furniture for friends and family. Ed also enjoyed bowling, golf, and playing cards.
In addition to his wife, Ed leaves behind a son, Alan deCheubell of Bar Harbor, ME, and three daughters: Lori deCheubell and Alane deCheubell, both of Vero Beach, FL, and Janine Young, wife of Mark, of Millersville, PA. He is also survived by four granddaughters: Aubrey, Olivia, Emma, and Julia, in addition to a sister, Jeanne Ferguson, NC, and a brother, John deCheubell, Biglerville, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as a son, Michael deCheubell, and two sisters, Joan deCheubell and Yvonne Keeney.
Memorial services will be held privately at the discretion of the family.
Donations in his memory may be made to Special Olympics, Attn: Donor Development, 1133 19th Street N.W., Washington, DC 20036 or at donorservices@specialolympics.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home. Vero Beach.
