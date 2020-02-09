Edward Vidzicki, Sr., 82, of Auburn, PA, formerly of Leola, PA, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at his daughter's residence in Leola.
He was born in Tamaqua to the late John and Mary (Wensick) Vidzicki and was the husband of Alice Marie (Hall) Vidzicki with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.
Edward graduated from Blythe Township High School in New Philadelphia, PA. He worked for Servomation for 35 years, where he was a night shift truck driver.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Ed, husband of Sue Vidzicki of Auburn, Connie, wife of Jeffrey Martin of Leola; three granddaughters, Sarah Vidzicki of Leola, Skye-Lynn Martin of Quarryville, Noelle, wife of Darrell Burkholder of Willow Street; four great-grandchildren, Bentley, Carter, Hudson, Haden, and a sister, Victoria Davine of Orwigsburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Joseph, and John Vidzicki.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service that will be held at 1:00 pm on February 22 at Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
