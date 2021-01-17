Edward T. Mongeau, Jr., 90 of Lancaster, passed away Friday afternoon, January 15, 2021 at his daughter's home. Born in Lancaster on March 15, 1930, he was the son of the late Edward T., Sr. and Elizabeth Krimmel Mongeau. He was the husband of Doris Barrow Mongeau whom he married on July 26, 1952.
Ed attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church as a child and attended St. Joseph's School until 8th grade. At age 14, he began his working career doing form stones. At age 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served for 4 years during the Korean Conflict.
Ed worked for Trojan Boat Works for 25 years and had his own business for many years, E & J Boat Repair. He retired from Lancaster County after 15 years of employment in maintenance at the Court House. Ed had an outgoing personality and was quite the jokester. Ed enjoyed his camp in Potter County and hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed oil painting. He was a member of the Amvets Post #19, Lancaster.
Ed is survived by his wife, Doris; daughter, Debra L., wife of James Sayres of Holtwood; son, Edward T. III, husband of Barbara Mongeau of Coudersport, PA; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Ed is also survived by his brother, Robert Mongeau of Lancaster and his sisters, Theresa Cameron of Lancaster and Bernadette Markley of Florida. He was preceded in death by his sons, Gregory K. and James B. Mongeau; brothers, Richard and Francis Joseph, Sr. Mongeau, James Krimmel, and his sister, Audrey Weiler.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. For other information please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster & Conestoga
A living tribute »