Edward T. Kuzma, 87, of Lancaster, was received into Heaven on Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Steelton, PA, he was the son of the late Rosalie and Stephen Kuzma. He was the loving husband to the late Patricia (Brecht) Kuzma for 56 years.
Ed was a Terminal Manager for Eastern Freightways and he retired from Alumax 25 years ago. Ed was a devout Bishop McDevitt fan. He could always be found supporting their sports teams and cheering at the football games. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed coaching midget football and refereeing volleyball. He enjoyed spending time at Rehoboth Beach and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving are 4 children: Edward T. Kuzma, Jr. husband of Bonnie of Lancaster, Michael N. Kuzma of Mohnton, Kristine A. Kuzma wife of Peter Ferrara of Palmyra, and Thomas S. Kuzma husband of Cindy of Lampeter. 9 grandchildren: Melanie, Brandon, Kathryn wife of Todd, Matthew, Kristopher, Joshua husband of Alison, Jonathon husband of Jessica, Justin, and Julianne wife of Colton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1PM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with Rev. Matthew Morelli as Celebrant. Family and friends will be received from noon until 1PM prior to the mass. Interment will follow Mass at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence or for more information please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com