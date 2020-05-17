Edward Saus, 95, passed away at Ephrata Manor from natural causes on May 14, 2020. Ed was born on March 1, 1925 in Yorkville, OH to Anna and Eli Saus. His twin sister Esther passed away at 93 years in 2018.
Edward and his wife Mary Jane would have been married 68 years on June 21, 2020.
During World War II, Ed served in the Army Air Corps in North Africa from 1943-1946. He was an Ohio State University graduate (1950) and later received his master's degree from Kent State University. He taught school for 30 years in Ohio. After retiring from teaching, he sold real estate for Olde Heritage in New Holland.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, New Holland. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, dancing with the Dutchland Polkateers and other dance clubs.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary Jane and four daughters: Teresa Spotts (Tim), New Holland, Christine Sweigart (Scott), East Earl, Lee Ann Clark (Gaylord), Baltimore, MD, Amy Jo Hufana, North Cape May, NJ, six grandchildren: Nathan Washbaugh, Madelyn O'Neal (Stephen), Andrew Hufana, Nina Clark, Kelly Sweigart (Jon), and Bryan Sweigart, one great-grandson Edward O'Neal and a niece, Patricia Malone of New Cumberland, WV.
Many thanks to the second-floor staff at Ephrata Manor for the excellent care given to Ed during his stay there.
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com
