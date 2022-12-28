Edward S. Sensenich, 57, of Lititz passed away peacefully with his family on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Robert and Marian Sensenich. He was the loving husband of Shenda Shenenberger Sensenich and they celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary in October.
He was the owner of Sensenich Trucking Company where him and his wife, Shenda, ran the company for 22 years. He was a member and usher at Calvary Church of Lancaster. He graduated from Manheim Central High School. Ed was an avid hunter with his son, Alex. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: his daughter Ashley (Ian) Barnes, Taylor, Tia, and Alex (Krystal); four grandsons: Jayce, Josiah, Alden, and Emerick; five siblings: Cathy (Dave) Anderson, Jim (Denise), Shirley (Tim) Lehigh, Mace Yohe, and Steve (Russ).
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ed's funeral service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 10 - 11 AM. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »