Edward S. Hoover, 81, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Born in Lancaster on August 17, 1939, Edward was the son of the late Leslie K. and Blanche (Shotzberger) Hoover.
After graduation from East Lampeter High School in 1957, Hoover received his associate degree from Goshen College and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Elizabethtown College. Edward married Sandra Noll on December 22, 1989.
During his career, Edward served as Lancaster-based High Real Estate Group's President and Senior Vice President. He also was the Regional Manager of the company's Harrisburg, Pennsylvania location and oversaw the company's Florida region. Edward provided countless customers with individualized solutions to their real-estate related challenges. As President of High Associates, Ltd., Hoover helped guide the growth of the company into a regionally-recognized real estate company that served the Eastern United States. Hoover's expertise helped assure customers that their real estate issues were being handled by compassionate and knowledgeable professionals.
Throughout his career, Edward served on several boards of directors and numerous industry and community service organizations. Most recently, Edward served on the Board of Directors of WITF Enterprises, Inc., and on the Board of Trustees for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, where he served as Board Chairman. Additionally, Hoover was a member of the Lancaster County Association of Realtors, Pennsylvania Association of Realtors/Brokers, National Association of Realtors, and the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
In his spare time, Edward was an avid train collector. With his family, he found joy in traveling to many wonderful places. He enjoyed reading and cheering for all Philadelphia sports. Above all, Edward was a loving family man and cherished time spent with his family.
Edward is survived by his wife of 30 years: Sandra Hoover; three sons: Thomas Edward husband of Billie, Christopher Lynn companion of Tim Foskey, and Philip Ryan husband of Anita; a step-daughter: Melissa Ann Raub wife of Mark; a step-son: Bryan Ross; and his seven grandchildren: Sydney, Justin, Derrick, Paige, Alec, Cassie, and Ali. He is also survived by a sister, Meredyth Witmer wife of E. Ray; and his mother-in-law: Esther Smith.
In accordance to the wishes of Edward and his loving family, no formal services will take place at this time.
Memorial donations in Edward's honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
