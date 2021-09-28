Edward S. Cornelius, 55, of Marietta, formerly of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at Penn Medicine LGH on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Alma Murry Cornelius and the late Edward D. Cornelius who preceded him in death on August 9, 2021.
A 1985 graduate of Columbia High School, he was employed for the past 15 years as a cabinet maker for Ivy Creek Custom Cabinetry, Landisville. Ed was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia and enjoyed rooting for his favorite sports teams, Penn State, Steelers, Flyers and Hershey Bears. He belonged to the Foresters of America and the former Columbia Area Jaycees. Ed was active in community affairs and often attended area music venues.
In addition to his mother is his sister, Shelly, wife of Wayne Kreiser; two nieces, Megan and Rachel Kreiser; great nephew, Benjamin Lutz; his companion of four years, Sharon McClary and her daughter Rachel and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 12 Noon with the Rev. Augustine Joseph, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may view at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. (Recitation of the Rosary at 7:45 p.m.) and on Friday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ed's memory to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at www.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org