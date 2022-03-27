Edward S. Askey, 71, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born Tuesday, April 4, 1950, in Columbia, PA, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Lorraine M. (Constien) Askey. He was married to Nadine F. (Shenberger) Askey for over 48 years until her death on December 21, 2018.
Edward retired from R.R. Donnelley Printing in Lancaster. He was a member of the Columbia Masonic Lodge No. 286, F.&A.M. He enjoyed fishing, reading books, was an avid history buff, a Michigan football fan, and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Flyers and the Philadelphia Phillies.
He is survived by two sons: Brian E. Askey, married to Kristy, of Columbia and Philip M. Askey, of Columbia. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Madelyn, Miranda, Blake and Carson; a sister, Elizabeth "Betsy" Jones, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and caring friends.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A Masonic Service, accorded by the Columbia Masonic Lodge No. 286, F.&A.M., will begin at 10 AM. Following the Masonic Service, the Memorial Service will begin with Reverend Mark S. Kopp officiating. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edward's memory to the Gift of Life Donor Program, www.donors1.org
