Edward Robert Inshetski, 61 years old, died unexpectedly on January 6, 2022 at Calvert Medical Center, Prince Frederick, MD. He was born September 8, 1960 in Lancaster PA and was the son of Edward and Joan (Lesnefsky) Inshetski of Ephrata, PA.
Ed was a 1978 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. He was a Master Carpenter and Craftsman recognized for his intricate attention to detail and artisan vision. He had a passion for making his clients architectural dreams a reality. After working as project manager with BOWA construction, Ed became a consultant and independent contractor for many prestigious construction projects throughout the Washington DC and Potomac area.
An endless adventurer, Ed had a passion for nature and loved being outdoors. From adrenaline filled motorcycles and snowmobiles to hikes and peaceful days sailing the Chesapeake, Ed lived each experience to its fullest. He was happiest sharing these moments with his family, friends and four-legged buddies Max and Bugsy. Quick to tell a joke, Ed’s laugh was contagious, and his free spirit brought an unforgettable energy to any room. He was rooted in a strong faith. His presence and life will be missed by many.
In addition to his lifelong friends, his parents and wife Olga, Ed is survived by his daughter, Suzanne (wife of Sid Kreitzer); two brothers, Michael (husband to Allison Inshetski) and Robert (life partner of Jason Tafoya); as well as two sisters, Donna (wife of John Wojtowicz) and Susan (wife of Tim Martin); and nieces and nephews Janelle, Samantha, Joshua and Zachary. Ed was preceded in death by his brother Mark Inshetski.
A life celebration will be held on a future date at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Ephrata, PA. Condolences can go to Joan and Ted Inshetski at Keystone Villa, 100 N. State St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
