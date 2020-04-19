Edward Reikard, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on April 13, 2020 at Rose City Rehabilitation Center. He was the loving husband of the late Esther Louise Reikard.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Elizabeth (Shafer) Reikard.
He spent much of his career with UGI as a meter reader. Edward's hobbies, included watching sports of all kinds and was an avid Hershey Bears fan. He was a member of Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church
He is survived by a daughter, Sharlene Leppo (husband Lynn) of Grantville, PA. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Christopher Leppo (wife Liz) and Jennifer Tharp (husband Luke); and five great-grandchildren, Blake, Chayse, Addison, Tyler and Tori. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Darlene Reikard and by his sister, Dolores May.
Due to Covid 19, a private family viewing will be held at the convenience of the family with private family burial in Camp Hill Cemetery in Mount Joy, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »