Edward “Ray” Burger, 86, of Lititz, passed into the arms of his Savior, January 1, 2022. Born in Royalton, PA, he was the son of the late Paul L. and Theresa (Goslin) Burger, Sr. He shared 67 wonderful years of marriage with his beautiful wife, Spurgine M. “Jean” Burger, who died in November.
A 1953 graduate of Hershey High School, Ray worked as a printer for over 40 years, primarily with Telegraph Press in Harrisburg and later, Continental Press in Elizabethtown. Ray shared his printing skills through teaching at Milton Hershey School and evening classes at F & M College.
Ray’s faith was of utmost importance, and he loved the Lord and faithfully attended Liberty Baptist Church, Ephrata most recently. He enjoyed reading his Bible daily and found the study of Dispensationalism very interesting. Recently, Ray was reading in the book of Isaiah. He enjoyed ministering to others through music, playing the harmonica 13 times a month for a variety of nursing homes and retirement centers. Ray also enjoyed vegetable gardening and going for his daily walk around Lititz.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Richard Burger (Carmen) of Baltimore, Cindy Jefferson (David) of Germantown, MD, Kathy Felpel (Michael) of Lititz, Dennis Burger (Paula) of Lititz, and Thomas Burger (Lori) of Hunlock Creek, PA; 16 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Mark, of Lewistown. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings: Vernon “Bud” Burger, Paul Burger, Jr., Robert “Bob” Burger, and Joanne Wright.
A viewing will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church, 47 Cindia Lane, Ephrata, PA 17522. Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM at the church. Memorial contributions in Ray’s name may be made to the Wycliffe Missionary Group, Wycliffe.org/donate. To send the family a condolence please visit:
