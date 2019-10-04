Edward R. Wilson, 87, of Mountville, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. He was the husband of Ellen C. Snyder Overmeyer Wilson with whom he would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on December 9, 2019 and the late Arlene S. Wilson. Ed was born in Lancaster, son of the late Edward R., Sr. and Kathryn Keenan Wilson. He was a supervisor at KD Tool and also worked in maintenance at Fulton Bank before his retirement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict; and a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He enjoyed traveling, camping and was a tinkerer.
Surviving in addition to his wife, two sons: Douglas E. Wilson and David R. (Deborah) Wilson. Five step-children: Nancy Roland; Ann (Jeffery) Smith; Mary (Roger) Stoltzfus; Joan (Dale) Becker; and John (Pam) Overmeyer. Five grandchildren. Four great-grandchildren. Six step-grandchildren. Three step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by numerous siblings.
The Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 100 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor James Cavallero, officiating. Interment in Mountville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: St. Anne's Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, or St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com.