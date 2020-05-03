Edward R. Thoms, 88, passed away at Luther Acres on Thursday 4/30/2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late Joseph and Lena (Riemer) Thoms. Ed was also step son of the late Helen (Hopkins) Thoms.
His first wife, Jennie (Lesoken) Thoms died in 1988. Ed celebrated 29 years of marriage with his second wife Audrey (Keller) Thoms last August 18.
A graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, Class of 1949, Ed served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class on board the USS Lake Champlain CV-39 during the Korean War. Following the war, he attended Franklin & Marshall College and completed his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1958.
Ed worked for PA Blue Shield in the Camp Hill office as Vice President of Claims Processing.
He was a life member and past Exalted Ruler of Lancaster Lodge B.P.O.E. #134, a 50-year member of Cloister American Legion Post No. 429, Ephrata, and member of Lititz Springs VFW Post # 1463 VFW, Lititz. Ed's memberships also included Lancaster Lodge No. 43 F.&A.M., Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Harrisburg, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Zembo Shrine of Harrisburg, Lancaster County Shrine Club, and the James Buchanan High Twelve Club. Other memberships were the Lancaster Pirates, the Rabbits, Lancaster Liederkranz, and the Lancaster Silver Threads. Ed was also a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Lititz.
In addition to his wife, Audrey, Ed is survived by his two daughters, Patricia, wife of Lou Franklin of Dillsburg and Kathy, wife of Gary Rubright of Lancaster; three step children, Scott Standish, husband of Jeanine of Lancaster, Susan, wife of Zachary Lysek of Bethlehem and Sally, wife of Gary Jones of Florida; as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Ed's sisters, Thelma Rhodes and Eleanor Wolpert preceded him in death.
Private entombment took place at Conestoga Memorial Park. A future memorial service at Luther Acres Towne Center Community Room will be announced at a later date. Please omit flowers. Kindly consider a memorial contribution to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
