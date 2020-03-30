Edward R. Smith, 65, of New Holland, passed away March 28, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Maryland he was the son of William Earl Smith and the late G. Corinne (Kaufman) Smith. He was the husband of Stephanie (Hershman) Smith.
Edward was Catholic by faith. He enjoyed traveling and music. Edward loved the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens.
He is survived by his wife Stephanie; father, William E Smith; sister, Cathleen DiMartino; brother Robert F. Smith; nephew, Bobby Curran husband of Kristy and family; nephew, Barry E. Smith; niece, Amanda N. Smith; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Hershman; sister-in-law, Alison B Heisler wife of Chris and family; sister-in-law, Karen S. Hershman and family; a host of extended family and friends, both near and far. Edward was preceded in death by brother Barry E. Smith.
We are expressing sincere appreciation to the Paramount staff and the Masonic Village Hospice.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
