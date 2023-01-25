Edward R. Sensenig, 83, of Ephrata, passed away on January 23, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County, PA, to the late Walter and Katie Sensenig.
Edward was a retired business partner of Richard L. Sensenig Roofing Company in Ephrata where he worked for 50 years.
He was an avid motorcycle racer from the late 1950's, retiring at age 72 from racing at Daytona Beach, Florida and Birmingham, Alabama. He also took part in snowmobile racing in the 1970's.
He was a charter member of Berean Bible Church in Ephrata and served on the deacon board. He, along with his wife, Brenda, played an integral role in the founding of the church ministry and hosted the Church in their home for several years before moving to a building location.
Edward became a Christian through the evangelistic ministry of Bennett Collins. He was a compassionate, giving, and gentle man who gave his heart and time to church outreach ministry. He was involved in Ephrata Fair Church ministries for nearly 50 years. He loved Bible teaching and preaching and the message of the "blessed hope" of Christ's return for His saints. His favorite slogan was "Perhaps Today!"
Edward was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife Brenda of 62 years of marriage, children: Wendy, wife of Jeffery Shupp of Ephrata, Kelly, husband of Lois Sensenig of Ephrata, Stephanie, wife of Wayne Shenk of Ephrata, and Heather, wife of Gary Nissley of Morgantown, PA. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Judy Wyler, William Sensenig, Joshua, Amanda, and Evan Shupp, Alex, Summer, Hannah, and Jenny Nissley, Tyler Shenk, and Gretchen Merilatt, and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Harold, Richard, Shirley and Victor.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM, at Berean Bible Church, 675 Lincoln Gardens Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM, at Berean Bible Church, followed by interment at Lincoln Cemetery, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward's memory may be made to Berean Bible Church, at the above address.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.