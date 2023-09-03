Edward R. Harrison, Jr., known to many as "Rab," age 55, fell asleep in death on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Born in Suffern, New York, Edward was the son of the late Edward R. Harrison, Sr. and Janice M. Brown Harrison. He was married to Rhonda Y. (Allen) Harrison for 32 years, whom he had loved since he was 12 years old. He was a skilled carpenter and craftsman, after being mentored by Robert "Chief" Shaneen at age 16 and was a fun-loving family man.
Edward had an immense appreciation of music and loved listening to all kinds of genres, especially Classic Rock & Roll and Old School Rap. He enjoyed watching and playing basketball, football, card games, in particular Spades and video games as well as spending time at the shooting range. His most precious time was spent with his family. Edward had an indescribable love for his family and was highly dedicated to each and every one. He was the life of the party.
In addition to his wife, Rhonda, and mother Janice, Edward is survived by his children: James Brown of New Jersey and Tracee Harrison of Willow Street; his grandchildren: Jayden, Jordan, and Jasmine Brown and Aaliyah and Dimitrius Ober; his siblings: Valerie, wife of Oliver of Virginia, Dexter husband of Shirley of North Carolina, Rayford, husband of Jane of Virginia, Victor, husband of Jeanne of New Providence, Richard "Lowell" of North Carolina, Richard "Rock" of New York, and Eric of New Jersey; his father-in-law Clifton husband of Cheryl of Ohio; his godchildren LaRae and Dominque as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his father, Edward, Sr., Edward is preceded in death by his daughter Ashlee J. Harrison and mother-in-law Diane C. Roach.
Family will receive friends on September 9, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA. 17584 from 10 AM-12 PM with a service to begin at 12 PM. Burial to follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. They will receive you for a meal at Rineer Farm located at 642 Marticville Road, Pequea, PA 17565.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to DVS-CAP of Lancaster, https://caplanc.org/join-the-mission/ or Hospice and Community Care, https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/.
