Edward R. Deardorff, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Legends of Lancaster. Born in Arendtsville, PA, he was the son of the late Lareina (Raffensperger) and Arthur Deardorff. He was the loving husband to the late Wanda L. (Axe) Deardorff, who passed in 2010.
Edward was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. Ed was an active member of Mt. Calvary Church and served as an Elder. Ed loved woodworking, his beloved yellow Mustang, and enjoyed collecting guns. Most of all, Ed cherished spending time with his family.
Ed will be greatly missed by his daughter, Pamela S. Sprout, wife of Steven, stepchildren: Brian Lesher and Tina Lesher; his 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; his sister Anita Slaybaugh and sister-in-law Demaree Deardorff, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, his brother Eugene Deardorff, and brother-in-law Lauren Slaybaugh.
A Memorial Service will take place at 11AM Monday, December 14, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Church, 308 Petersburg Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 217 Granite Run Drive, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17601, the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or PA Wounded Warriors, http://www.pawoundedwarriors.org.
