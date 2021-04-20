Edward Paul Gambler, born October 21, 1928, passed away April 17th of natural causes. He was the son of Emerson and Lillian May (Musser) Gambler. He was married 70 years to Beatrice Ruth (Edwards) Gambler. He was preceded in death by his four siblings Grace, Cleon, James and Robert. He was a devoted son, a faithful husband, a loving father, a doting grandfather, and a good brother. Edward was affectionately known far and wide as "Bones". Bones was hard-working, intelligent, generous, kind, witty and above all fun-loving. He entertained fellow Columbians of all creeds, colors and dispositions at his favorite place in the world, his place in the sun by the Susquehanna, his "Down Da River."
Like many members of his generation, Bones grew up during the hard-scrabble years of the depression and the following years of sacrifice of World War II. The son of a World War I drill sergeant, Bones grew up in a patriotic family that saw his brother Cle honorably serve in the Army of the European Theater of World War II and his brothers Jim and Bob honorably serve in the Navy of the Pacific Theater of WWII. Proudly inspired by his brothers' military service and heroism, Bones enlisted in the U.S. Navy soon after he graduated high school in 1946 and served aboard the U.S. Navy submarine the "Grouper". He was honorably discharged Seaman 1st Class, May 5, 1950. Before his discharge, Edward was offered a position aboard the nation's first nuclear submarine the "Nautilus", but he had new plans for his life.
Bones was a jazz aficionado, a zoot suiter and a bonafide swing kid dance hall wonder. He and his fellow zoot suitors (Monty Cooper, Billy Dietz) traveled far and wide to dance to the tunes of the great big bands of the day such as Benny Goodman and Count Basie. It was at a dance at the old Long Level Pavilion that Bones met his favorite dance partner and future wife Miss Beatrice Edwards. Together these swing kids danced through the night and into each other's hearts forever. Lucky indeed were the fellow attendees who got to watch this couple cut a rug, Bones was a real Fred Astaire (although much better looking!)
But life is not all dancing and carousing, and Bones quickly got to work at his lifelong career at ITT Speciality Valves. Located in Wrightsville, and then in Columbia, they made the finest valves in the world. Bones rose from machinist to foreman and was sent to machine manufacturer Warren Swayze in Chicago to learn how to operate the first numerically-controlled automated lathes in the metalworking world. These high-tech machines were used to make valves that were installed by the U.S. Navy in their most powerful warships and by power plants throughout the world. He was proud of their product and proud of the men who worked for him, and had many life-long friends and co-workers who continued to visit him long after retirement to share a brew and drink to the old times of cold steel, sweat, and oil.
Bones loved all forms of competition: cards, billiards, darts … you name it! He truly enjoyed his beer and was an accomplished knife and fork man of the highest order … always appreciative of the excellent meals served to him from his chefs extraordinaire wife, Beattie and mother, "Lil".
Sadly, Bones was a die-hard Phillies and Eagles fan, so that was the one aspect of his life that brought much suffering … fortunately, he also rooted for Penn State football, which provided a degree of relief to the former.
The one great constant in Bones' life was his undying love of the Susquehanna River, on which he basked in the somnolent sun of his youth and still continued to check on during his daily drive EVERY DAY with his wife, Beattie. Swimming, boating, skiing, canoeing and especially fishing were the things that brought him true happiness in his life. His legacy of love for the Susquehanna lives on today in the many relatives of the entire Gambler family and their friends. Whenever a horseshoe is thrown, a fishing line cast or a beer top popped by the shores of that mighty river, Bones will be truly and reverently remembered.
Bones was an officer with the Columbia American Legion and enjoyed booking entertainment for the post. Bones was an athlete who in his earlier years was a Sixth Street Indian and also belonged to several bowling leagues and enjoyed pitching horseshoes at his river getaway. Along with good friend and co-worker Walter Shaub, Bones coached the Columbia Boy's Athletic Association baseball team the Reds. They both frequently developed laryngitis hollering at their suspect first baseman to pay attention to the (multiple expletives) game, who it has been reported never actually did!
Life is, to quote Forrest Gump, a box of chocolates, and he was 50 when he bit into that first sweet piece of what would become the second great love of his life … golf. At the insistence of his sons, Bones gave it a try and was hooked! They joined Cool Creek where they golfed every day, rain or shine for many years. Bones had a hole in one (5-wood 175yds.) and shot his age or lower many times, enjoying the game and his time with his golf buddies into his mid 80's.
He is survived by his loving wife Beattie and his three sons and their wives: Kurt (Theresa Droege), Karl (Bonnie Schlossman), and Edward (Susan Campbell), as well as five grandchildren: Christopher Young (Kim Sowers), Benjamin, Robert, Ty, and Keely Gambler, and two great-grandchildren, Breanna Young and Dillon Kraft. He also is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, whom he was extremely fond of.
Due to COVID safety concerns, a private funeral service will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA with burial in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. A life celebration will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation in Edward's memory may be made to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, First Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603.
