Edward Paul Benedick passed away at home on September 27, 2022. He was a resident of Durham, NC and previously of Chesterbrook, PA. Ed was born July 3, 1945 to the late Edward and Vera Fanelli Benedick. He grew up in Lancaster, PA and graduated from Mannheim Township High School. He went to York College of PA before transferring to Louisiana State University where he earned a BS in Marketing. His spent his career in Sales where he was a friend and mentor to all.
Ed is survived by Jane, his wife of 50 years, and his beloved son David and wife Courtney. His grandchildren, Quinn Alexa Benedick and Zachary Edward Benedick, were the joy of his life.
An avid sports enthusiast, Ed also enjoyed reading, especially about history. Poppy was always eager to attend the Grands' sporting and school events. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness and his always present, and sometimes silly, sense of humor.
A private memorial service is scheduled at Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church, 6702 Leesville Road, Durham, NC 27703 (https://andrewschapel.org/); to the VMI Foundation, Virginia Military Institute, 304 Letcher Avenue, Lexington, Virginia 24450 (https://www.vmialumni.org/why-give-support-the-corps/) or to the charity of your choice.