Edward M. "Mike" Barr, 74, of Lancaster, passed away at home after a lengthy illness on January 28, 2023. He was the loving husband of Judy (Denlinger) Barr.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late John and Thelma (Martin) Barr.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, Mike proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
In his spare time, he enjoyed visiting casinos, participating in Freedom Rides for fellow veterans as well as cheering for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He was also an active member of the VFW in Lancaster.
In addition to his wife Judy, he is survived by children, Cathy Plummer (wife of Troy) of Jacksonville, FL and Mike Barr of Lancaster, PA; grandchildren, Dana Barr, Kristen Alvarado and Kyle Plummer; and great-grandchildren, Julian and Mikey. Also surviving are sisters, Cindy Abrams and Joyce Michael and a brother, James Barr. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, John Barr.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family with burial to occur in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097