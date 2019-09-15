Edward M. "Ed" Kuzis, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Hamilton Arms Center of Lancaster. Ed was the husband of Joyce (Risser) Kuzis with whom he shared 12 years of marriage. Born in East Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Matthew and Zena (Lasdauskas) Lietuvnik. In addition to his wife Joyce, Ed is survived by two step-sons, Jay M. (Margie) Snavely of Clymer and Darrell G. (Elaine) Snavely of NC; a step-daughter-in-law LuAnne Snavely of Indiana, PA; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a brother Charles O. (Betty) Kuzis of DE. He was preceded in death by a step-son Tim Snavely.
A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge on Tuesday, September 24th at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received immediately following the service. Private interment will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Global Outreach Fund at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA, 17502. To register an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.