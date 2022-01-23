Edward Lee, 71, of Leola, entered into eternal life on December 14, 2021 after a prolonged illness.
Born in Rockville Centre, NY, he grew up in East Meadow, NY, and graduated from East Meadow High School in June 1968.
Ed was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having proudly attained the rank of Staff Sergeant while serving in the Medical Corps as a licensed physical therapy assistant.
After separation from the Air Force, he returned to East Meadow to raise his daughters and pursue a career as a medical billing specialist and medical office manager. He moved to Leola, PA, in July 2006 to be closer to his family and to continue his career until his retirement in 2012 to spend more time with his pets.
Ed is survived by his daughters, Kristen M. Lee of Reading, PA; Michelle A. Lee (Patrick A. Muller) of Green Island, NY; and Danielle J. Ogden of Gardendale, AL; as well as his granddaughters, Sarah and Kymberly Ogden of Gardendale, AL. He is also survived by his siblings Joan Bente (William) of Pearland, TX; Patricia Catalfomo (Lee) of Clearwater, FL; William Lee (Sheila) of Perkasie, PA; Nancy & Arlene Lee, both of Leola, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews; his friend and caregiver Dennis Silvius of WV; and dog Tucker whom he loved dearly.
Ed is predeceased by his parents, Joan J. and Donald M. Lee, his brother, Donald Lee; his nephew, Richard Lee; and his son-in-law, James Ogden.
Ed will be remembered fondly for his great sense of humor, kind and caring nature, immense generosity, sage advice, and most of all his warm and loving smile.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557 with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. There will be a time of visitation held for two hours prior to the time of service. Inurnment will be immediately following the service in Eby Cemetery in Leola, with military honors.
