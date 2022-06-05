Edward Lee Kurtz, 58, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Grimesland, NC and Elizabethtown, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022 at home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jacob L. Kurtz and the late Lois Gish Kurtz Martin.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, 996 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA. The family will receive guests on Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made to Friendship Communities, 1149 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Saturday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
