Edward Lash, age 96 of Narvon, formerly of New Jersey and Philadelphia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 10, 2020.
Beloved husband of Virginia B. (nee Brown) Lash and the late Ruth (Clark) Lash who passed away in 1980. Devoted father of a son, E. Gordon Lash and his wife Susanne, and daughter, Marilyn Joy Heywood and her husband Robert. Devoted step father to Walter Gleason and his wife Ruth. Beloved grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a Tool and Die Maker for 32 years for the Budd Company in Philadelphia and retired in 1983. He was a chaplain for many years with the West Deptford Senior Citizens Club and served for many years as an Elder at the Barnsboro Bible Church. He was loved by all who knew him, maintaining his Christian character to all his peers. He loved to sing and was talented at playing many musical instruments. Edward was a self-taught carpenter and in his free time he loved working with his hands, doing jigsaw puzzles, and building custom frames for them. He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Eva.
Family and friends are invited to his funeral service at Grace and Truth Fellowship, 201 Walnut Street, Morgantown, PA, on Saturday, October 17th, at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Lance Eisele will be officiating. Interment will be private in George Washington Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to Grace and Truth Fellowship, 201 Walnut Street, Morgantown, PA 19543. shiveryfuneralhome.com