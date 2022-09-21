Edward L. Vey, Jr. husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hershey Medical Center on September 17th. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Edward and Dorothy Vey in 1942. Ed was raised with a strong faith cemented by Catholic schools, and proudly graduated from Villanova University in 1964.
His education ensured his successful life path. He proudly served in the Navy for twenty-six years both active duty and reserves until his retirement rising to the rank of Commander. He also enjoyed a career in banking working at Dauphin Deposit Bank in Harrisburg and earlier, Commonwealth Bank in Lancaster. He served many charitable organizations, most notably, as a national board member for the Arthritis Foundation for decades. Alongside him for his life's journey, was the love of his life, Jeanie Vey, whom he married in 1966 and together they had four children.
His family joined him for many adventures including Villanova athletic events, train excursions, hikes, bicycle rides, family trips, and many visits to Mt Gretna and Bethany Beach. Every stranger was a new friend, and Ed touched many lives in his lifetime. He made sure no one went hungry as he loved to share a meal at local restaurants. As a grandfather, he eagerly attended and supported all the many interests of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Vey and four children: Jennifer Barkey (wife of Gene) of Little Silver, NJ, Douglas Vey (husband of Jennifer) of Baltimore, MD, Rebecca Durrett (wife of Dominic) of Landisville, PA, and Emily Buehler (wife of Ryan), of Scotch Plains, NJ. All together blessed with thirteen grandchildren: Olivia, Tyler and Connor Barkey, Leah, Charles and James Vey, Miles, Ryder, Fin and Rose Durrett, and Reid, Annabelle and Molly Buehler. Ed was preceded in death by his brother, John Joseph Vey, husband of Judith Lynn Vey of Pottstown and their three sons: Joshua, Zachery and Timothy Vey.
Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 26th at 11 AM in the St. Joan of Arc Church, 359 W. Areba Ave., Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 10 AM. Interment will take place in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 or a charity of your choice.
Hoover Funeral Home of Hershey is handling the arrangements.