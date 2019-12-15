Edward L. Schwar, Jr., 83, of Millersville, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Agnes W. (Bauer) and Edward L. Schwar, Sr.
Ed graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1954. He was an avid swimmer and captain of the McCaskey swimming team, which went undefeated in his senior year. He was the PA State champion in the 50 yard freestyle event.
Ed graduated from Penn State University in 1958 with a degree in Landscape Architecture. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Following graduation, Ed worked for Buchart Engineering in York. His work history included the Lancaster Redevelopment Authority, Lancaster County Parks Director (12 years), N. M. Lake Engineers and Surveyors; retiring from David Lynch and Associates in 1996.
Ed had a life-long love and appreciation for nature and the outdoors, cultivated during his younger years as a Boy Scout. He always enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was a 50 year member of the Lone Pine Rod and Gun Club in Potter County. He maintained a large vegetable garden for the family and was an excellent cook, utilizing his fresh produce and seafood catches to prepare his specialty seafood chowders, for which he was well-known. Ed was a member of Masonic Lodge 496 in Millersville. Those who knew Ed will miss his wit and humor, which he maintained even in times of great adversity.
Ed was married to his wife, June (Ament) for 61 years. Following their retirement, they enjoyed traveling, spending many winters in the Florida Keys where Ed loved to fish. Additional trips included Alaska, Europe, Russia, South America, and an African Safari; visiting a total of 27 different countries. Both would agree, however, that the best trips of all were those with their children and grandchildren to the family cabin or their summer home in Bethany Beach, DE, for boating, fishing, and crabbing. This is where many beautiful, lasting memories were made.
In addition to his wife, June, he is survived by his children: Linda (Patrick) Marion of Reamstown, Cindy (Barry) Tascione of Millersville and Edward (Julie) Schwar, III of Middletown, DE; 8 grandchildren: Shane (Sara) Marion, Casey Marion, Patrick (Shannon) Marion, Stacey Bennett, Michael (Joanne "Jo") Tascione, Edward "Buddy" Schwar, IV, Kevin Schwar and Eric Schwar; 6 great-grandchildren: Maddie, Claire, Amber, Alyssa, Tyler and Delainey; nephews: John Bryson, Christopher Ament and Beth Bayalis; sister Charlene Bryson and brother-in- law Dan (Wendy Ross) Ament. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Doralyn Schwar and a nephew, Ricky Bryson.
Family and friends will be received from 10AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Millersville Community United Methodist Church - Hope Campus, 242 Bender Rd., Millersville, PA 17551 where Ed was a member. A Memorial Service will follow at 11AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org.
