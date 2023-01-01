Edward L. Maxwell, 68, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. Born Monday, April 19, 1954, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clarence and Esther (Crouse) Maxwell.
Ed last worked in food service at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. He enjoyed spending time with family, listening to all types of music and watching 60's and 70's tv shows.
Mr. Maxwell is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as his extended family and caring friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543, with Pastor Deborah J. Valiton-Carnish officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday.
