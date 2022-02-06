Edward L. Jones, Jr., 96, of Lititz, passed away on February 1, 2022 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Kingston, PA, he was the son of the late Edward L., Sr. and Gertrude (Steinhauer) Jones. He was the husband of Lois A. (Miller) Jones until her passing in 2000 and of Ruth (Coulson) Jones for 17 years.
A graduate of Kingston High School Class of 1942, Edward received a B.A. Degree from Muhlenberg College in 1948 and received a Professional Certification in Advertising and Journalism in 1949 from the Charles Morris Price School in Philadelphia.
In his professional career, Edward worked in advertising including for the Lynn-Fieldhouse Advertising Agency, The Murray Corporation of America, Hamilton Watch Company, Time Computer Inc., Kelly Michener Advertising Agency, and Charles Haldeman, Inc.
Edward also served with the U.S. Navy Construction Battalions from 1943-46, with duty in Hawaii, Guam, and in the occupation of Japan. He was a Life Member of the Navy Seabee Veterans Association, Island X-5, Lancaster, and Commander, 2001-02.
Active in the community, Edward was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, Kingston Lodge #395, F&A.M., received the 60- Year Service Award from the Grand Lodge of PA in 2006, was the 2002-03 President of the Lutheran Historical Society of Lancaster County, member of the Silver Threads of Lancaster, member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1954 where he served as a member of the Vestry, was a teacher in Sunday School and Adult Form, lay reader, and various committees and activities.
Edward is survived by his wife, children; Edward L. Jones III, husband of Gloria Jean Jones, of Millersville, PA and Catherine J. Bowers of Madison, TN, 6 grandchildren; Jarrame, Jayson, Matt, and Brandon Bowers, Robert Jones, and Christina (Jones) McElroy, 8 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death along with his parents and first wife by a sister; Elizabeth J. Dann.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 2 PM. Visitation will occur from 1 PM until the time of service. Interment in the church memorial gardens. Please omit flowers; memorial contributions may be made to the church at the address above. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
