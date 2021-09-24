Edward Joseph Kirsch, Jr., 64, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Edward J. Kirsch, Sr. and Martha Flora.
He is survived by his wife, Sallie E. Kirsch with whom they shared 40 years of marriage; also surviving Edward's children, Kyle E. Kirsch (English), and his daughter, Ellen E. Herbst (Jonathan); his sister, Carol Hohman (Richard). Edward was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Shenk.
He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years. Edward worked for ITT Engineered Valves for 46 years as a machinist. He was an active participant in the Hempfield Youth Association, as a baseball and basketball coach for many years.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
