Edward James Martin, 77, of Quarryville, went to rest with the Lord on January 23, 2022, after a brief illness. Born November 16, 1944, in Philadelphia, to the late Joseph George Sr. and Helen Alexanderwicz Martin, Ed graduated from Sharon Hill High School, class of 1963. Ed proudly served four years in the United States Air Force and then for several more years working in government in Washington, DC. In 1972, he moved to Dallas, Texas, to help run Martin Brothers Camera with his brother Joseph until 1986. During that time, he married Pamela Jackson in 1977. Ed eventually moved his family back to Pennsylvania, settling in Quarryville, where he worked for PECO, later Excelon at Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, and later Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility and Hydroelectric Plant until his retirement in 2011. In retirement, Ed loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching the Flyers, Phillies, and auto racing. He loved finding and collecting vintage cameras from auctions. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who did everything for his family and will be greatly missed by all.
Surviving besides his wife Pam, is a son, Tyler Martin, 3 grandchildren, Avery, Noah, and Patrick, a sister, Elayne Cipolla, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew, and his brother, Joseph, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Hwy, Quarryville, PA 17566, with Rev. Mark Speitel as Celebrant, on Friday, February 18th, at 11 am. There will be a time to greet the family from 10:30 until time of service. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Cemetery at approximately 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the “Wounded Warrior Project” in Ed’s name. reynoldsandshivery.com