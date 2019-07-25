Edward J. Van Arsdale, Jr., 63, of Holtwood, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Betty Ann (Kennedy) Van Arsdale whom he was married to for 39 years.
Edward was born December 17, 1955 in Chester, PA and was the son of the late Edward J., Sr. and Doris (Lauginiger) Van Arsdale.
In 1973 he graduated from Chichester High School in Boothwyn, PA. He retired in 2017 from Case New Holland in New Holland, PA and previously was employed by British Petroleum. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Ancient Order of Hibernians and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Quarryville, PA.
In addition to his wife, Betty Ann, Edward is survived by his son, Edward J. Van Arsdale, III of Willow Street, PA; his daughter, Amanda Martinez and her husband Adryan of Hershey; his granddaughter, Millie Martinez, and his sister, Karen Burgoyne and her husband Jim of Cochranville, PA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Kull.
A celebration of life service will begin at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, PA. Burial will be private. Officiating for the service will be Father Mark Speitel. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Avenue, Suite 302 Skokie, IL 60077-3254.
