Edward J. Snyder, Sr., 77 of Millersville, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Orville and Anna (Brosey) Snyder. Ed was the loving husband of Sylvia (Maurer) Snyder, and they celebrated 58 years of marriage this past November.
Ed attended Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, formerly Stevens Trade School. He worked as a Shipping Clerk for Pensupreme Dairy, retiring after more than 30 years of service.
Along with his wife, Ed is survived by two sons, Edward J. Snyder, Jr., of Fallsington, PA, and Steven Snyder of MD; three grandsons, Joseph, Sean and Ethan; and two sisters, Jean Dorsey and Marian (Bob) Newhouse. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Snyder, and a brother, James Snyder.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Ed's final resting place will be with his son at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Ed's memory be made to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com