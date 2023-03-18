Edward J. (Pineapple) Kanuha, Sr. of Frenchville, PA, passed away on March 14th, 2023. He was the husband of Phianna (Groff) Kanuha with whom he resided with in Frenchville, PA.
A Native American, Ed was born on December 14th, 1945 in New York City, he was the son of the late Marie N. Nakamura of New York City and of the late William K. Kanuha of Hilo, Hawaii.
Ed is survived by his children: Kimberly Martin of Clearfield, PA, Edward Kanuha II of New Providence, PA, and Beth Martin (wife of Todd Martin) of Frenchville, PA. He is survived by his brothers, Duane and Serrell of Hilo, Hawaii, Andrew of Hatfield, PA and sisters, Val Kalei of Hilo, Hawaii and Jannelle of Honolulu, Hawaii. He is also survived by his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Ed retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 1996. He served with honor and distinction in the U.S. Navy, Coastguard and Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He is a Disabled Veteran. He served as Covington Township Supervisor for 13 years.
Ed is an avid lover of country and bluegrass music. He enjoyed playing guitar and played in bands all around Lancaster County in the 1970's.
Ed was a lifetime member of: American Legion Post 813, Marine Corps League, Mosquito Creek Sportsmen's Association, the NRA, VFW Post 8386 and served in their color guard. Ed staunchly supported the U.S. Constitutional 2nd Amendment.
Ed was a member of the North/South Skirmish Association for 35+ years with the Hampton Legion CSA.
"To all my friends and relatives that visited me in Frenchville, I bid you a fond aloha and to those that did notyou missed the boat." Ed
Ed's favorite flower was the Iris, but in lieu of flowers, please send a monetary donation to Clearfield County SPCA.
Private interment at Fort Indiantown Gap, arrangements made by Veterans Cremation Society.
JUST A COMMON
HE WAS GETTING OLD AND PAUNCHY,
AND HIS HAIR WAS FALLING FAST.
AND HE JUST SAT AROUND THE LEGION,
TELLING STORIES OF HIS PAST.
OF A WAR THAT HE HAD FOUGHT IN
AND THE DEEDS THAT HE HAD DONE,
IN HIS EXPLOITS WITH HIS BUDDIES
THEY WERE HEROES, EVERY ONE.
AND THO' SOMETIMES, TO HIS NEIGHBORS,
HIS TALES BECAME A JOKE.
ALL HIS LEGION BUDDIES LISTENED,
FOR THEY KNEW WHEREOF HE SPOKE.
BUT WE'LL HEAR HIS TALES NO LONGER
FOR OLD ED HAS PASSED AWAY,
AND THE WORLD'S A LITTLE POORER,
FOR A SAILOR DIED TODAY.
HE WAS JUST A COMMON SAILOR AND HIS RANKS
ARE GROWING THIN,
BUT HIS PRESENCE SHOULD REMIND US
WE MAY NEED HIS LIKE AGAIN.
FOR WHEN COUNTRIES ARE IN CONFLICT,
THEN WE FIND THE SAILOR PART
IS TO CLEAN UP ALL THE TROUBLES
THAT OTHERS OFTEN START.
IF WE CANNOT GIVE HIM HONOR, WHILE
HE'S HERE TO HEAR THE PRAISE,
THEN AT LEAST LET'S GIVE HIM HOMAGE
AT THE ENDING OF HIS DAYS.
PERHAPS A SIMPLE NOTICE IN A PAPER
THAT WOULD SAY,
"OUR COUNTRY IS IN MOURNING
CAUSE A SAILOR PASSED AWAY'"