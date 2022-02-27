Edward J. Krzanowsky

Edward Joseph "Kaz" Krzanowsky, 70 of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Born in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of the late Blaine and Bessie Krzanowsky. He is survived by his partner Linda Hevener of Lancaster.
Ed worked for the Farfield Company since 1977. His current position was the Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Purchasing and Estimating. He had many friends in the construction industry and a cast of a wide network of acquaintances. Ed impacted many lives in the industry and will be missed by all.
Those of you who knew Ed/Kaz/Ski will always remember his great smile, big heart, loyal friendship and dedicated leader and mentor. But most importantly his outgoing personality. Ed was a fierce competitor and a very methodical person.
Kaz could always be found on a golf course or the practice range. He was a former member of Bent Creek, a current member of Stone Harbor and played weekly at Overlook Golf Course. Kaz enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing pool and especially hanging out having a beer chirping with his friends.
In addition to Linda, Ed is survived by his brother John Michael Krzanowsky of Conemaugh, his aunt Dorothy Donnelly of Michigan, and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 6 at 10:30 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received starting at 9 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Kaz's memory to the J. Wood Platt Caddie Scholarship Trust, https://plattscholar.org/donate/. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.