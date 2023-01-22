Edward J. Golembiewski, 78, of Gordonville, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023. Born in Reading, PA he was the son of the late John and Helen (Kulaga) Golembiewski. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Bausman) Golembiewski with whom he shared over 59 years of marriage.
He worked as a pharmaceutical territory manager for several companies and retired from Pfizer pharmaceuticals.
Ed loved being outdoors and watching the birds, gardening, and going to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary.
Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Ann Urbaniak wife of Chris of York, PA, Michael Golembiewski husband of Patricia of Reading, PA and Debra Schaeffer wife of Scot of Wernersville, PA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Tyler (wife Erin), Emily, Caroline, Nicholas, and Kyle. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Edward Golembiewski.
In keeping with Ed's wishes, there will be no formal services. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Please send donations to: Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
