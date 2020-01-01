Edward J. Gay, Sr., 93, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Landis Homes.
He was born in Chester to the late Edward James and Margaret (Gartside) Gay and was the husband of the late Sara E. (Scott) Gay who died in 2008.
Edward loved cars, traveling, bowling. He was very handy and always enjoyed tinkering.
Edward was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a steel worker for Lukens Steel Co. (Bethlehem Steel) for 35 years prior to his retirement.
Edward is survived by 3 children, Barbara C., wife of Kenneth L. Wenrich of Reinholds, Sandra Dee Bridges and life partner, Neal B. Dutterer of Hanover, Barry L., husband of Sandy Gay of Lititz; 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward J. Gay, Jr. and 2 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 9 to 10 am at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 10 am, with Pastor Bill Hample officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex. Military Honors will be accorded by the Red Rose Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward's memory may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
