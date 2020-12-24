Edward J. Ennis, Sr.

Edward James Ennis, Sr., age 83, passed away on December 16, 2020. Jim was a retired iron worker out of Local 373 in NJ. Jim loved auto racing, fishing, trips to AC, and time spent with family. Jim is survived by his 5 children, Edward, husband of Anita Ennis, Wendy, wife of Paul Petillo, George, husband of Sandi Ennis, Timothy, companion of Jolene Leigey, and Sean, companion of Ruth Green, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear companion Georgia Myers. Jim was preceded in death by his father John Ennis, mother Margaret Duch, brother Ronnie Ennis and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
