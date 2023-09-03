Edward H. Irwin, 78, of Lancaster, passed away at Legends of Lancaster on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Benjamin C. and Dorothy B. Irwin and was married to his high school sweetheart the late Sandra M. Irwin for 50 years who died in 2019.
Ed graduated from Hempfield High School and achieved his B.S. in Economics at Pennsylvania Military College.
Ed worked in HVAC sales for 35 years including Rhoads Energy and HM Stauffer, he co-owned PA Mechanical Services of East Petersburg. His greatest passion, in addition to his family was volunteering with the Rohrerstown Fire Company of which he dedicated 50 years of his life in many capacities as a Life Member, Chairman of Buildings/Grounds and Board member as well as Fire Chief from 1980-1994. He was a member of the Mount Joy Sportsman Association and served on many committees at Zion Lutheran Church, East Petersburg.
He enjoyed spending time with family, watching westerns, reading, golfing and fishing at the beach in Ocean City, MD.
He is survived by his son, Craig Irwin (Katrena), Lancaster, PA, his daughter, Sharon Bickmore (Kevin), Burke, VA, four grandchildren: Chad and Jake Irwin and Paige and Addie Bickmore. He was preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Irwin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ed's Celebration of Life at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive guests from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow with Rohrerstown Fire Company providing honors at the East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Ed's name may be sent to Rohrerstown Fire Co., 500 Elizabeth Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
