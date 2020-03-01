Edward H. "Ed" Rudisill, of Manheim died peacefully on February 27, 2020.
Born in Mt. Zion, York County, he was the son of the late Luther and Bessie Gingrich Rudisill. Ed was the loving husband of Martha Schwartz Rudisill who together celebrated 65 years of marriage last year. Ed's lifetime work was wood patternmaking for the foundries of the Fuller Company (Manheim), General Electric (Schenectady, NY) and the Hardinge Company (York, PA.) Ed was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. An avid wood worker, Ed loved sharing his creative works.
He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. He was also a member of the Dutchland Polkateers, Lebanon Polka Pals, Capital City Polka Dancers, and York White Rose Polka Dancers, and was a Lancaster Barnstormers season ticket holder. Ed enjoyed all sports, gardening, and had a special spot in his heart for dogs. He cherished the time he spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Martha, are five children: Susan Ammerman (Dennis) of East Petersburg, Beverly Gerberich (James), of Manhattan, NY, Anne Thompson (Randal) of Columbus, OH, John Rudisill (Debra) of The Woodlands, TX and Marylee Rudisill, of Austin, TX, and six grandchildren: Dalton, Meredith, Elizabeth, Katherine, Noah and Dylan. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Bernice Dietz, Harold and Carl Rudisill.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ed's Celebration of Life service at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received for visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ed's memory to: the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com
