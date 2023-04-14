Edward H. Bunker, 92, of Brethren Village formerly of Leola went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2023. Born in Lewistown, PA, he was the son of the late Lawrence L. and Ruby Hubbard Bunker. He was the loving husband of Patricia Ann Zook Bunker for 66 years who died in 2021.
Ed was an Industrial Engineer who worked for New Holland Farm Equipment Company for 40 years, most recently as Director of Product Services. After his retirement, he returned to work for the company as a consultant for an additional ten years.
Ed was a devoted member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Leola, serving as an adult Sunday school teacher and a longtime council member and treasurer. He was active in his local community as a member of the Jaycees and a volunteer at the Corner of Hope clothing bank. He had the honor of serving as Chairman of Conestoga Valley's 1976 Bicentennial Anniversary Celebration.
Ed was a lifelong Penn State football fan. He and his late wife Pat attended virtually every home game for over 50 years, and traveled to numerous away and bowl games. His other hobbies included reading, golfing and playing cards. He was an exceptional card player but an exceptionally average golfer.
He will be lovingly missed by his three children, Sue Hite, Kay (Ken) Christ, both of Pittsburgh, Allen (Patty) Bunker of Springfield; six grandchildren, Megan (Jason Giovannini) and Justin Hite, Dan (Karri Bendel) and Ally (Scott Fix) Christ, Erin Edmonds (Michael) and Matthew Bunker; three great-grandchildren, Darcy Giovannini, August and Otto Christ. He was preceded in death by his brother Lawrence.
Graveside Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 15, 2023 at Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola. The family will greet friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola in Ed's memory. Furman's Leola