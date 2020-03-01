Edward Gene McKain, 57, of Washington Boro passed away February 23rd, 2020. He was born in Columbia to Dollie and the late Robert McKain and was a lifelong resident of this area. 'Eddie' worked in farming for years and had many in town little shop odd jobs. He enjoyed Susquehanna riverfront hikes, visiting North Carolina and Florida beaches with family, and the mountains of Potter County. Eddie also liked to go antiquing and visiting yard sales. He loved animals, especially dogs.
Eddie leaves behind his mother, Dollie McKain of Columbia; six siblings, Steve McKain of Lancaster, Deb, wife of Dale Zimmerman of Mount Joy, Bobby, husband of Cathy McKain of Elizabethtown, twin sister – Sharon, wife of Bob Vickers of Pequea, Jim McKain of Columbia, Barb McKain of Columbia; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his father.
A celebration of Eddie's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
