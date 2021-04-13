Edward G. Finefrock, 79, of New Holland, died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. (Mumma) Finefrock in 2007. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Edward E. and Helen (Ream) Finefrock.
Edward had served as plant manager for the former Mann Tobacco Company. He was interested in Farmland Preservation, hunting, tinkering with cars and drag racing.
Surviving is a son, Edward G., Jr. married to Tracy (Boose) Finefrock, Schoeneck, two grandchildren: Evelyn Finefrock and Dustin married to Molly Finefrock and four siblings: Richard married to Janice (Mumma) Finefrock, Leola, Helen DeHaven, New Holland, Theodore married to Sharon (Stover) Finefrock, Leola and Jo Ann married to Ronald Yoder, New Holland.
His funeral will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Zeltenreich Reformed Church, 752 Hollander Rd., New Holland with Pastor Lyle Neal officiating. Interment will follow in Zeltenreich Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday at the church from 3–4 p.m.
