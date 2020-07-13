Mr. Edward Francis Cullen, age 68, entered into the loving arms of Jesus on July 5, 2020 at his home in Athens, GA. He is survived by his loving companion Sandra Garber; his children Scott (Danielle), Sara (Michael) King, and Kristopher; his siblings Margaret Ann, Sue Ann, Mary Theresa, and James (Donna); his granddaughters Alexis and Hailey. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack.
Ed was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 3, 1951. Immediately following his graduation from Cherry Hill High School in Cherry Hill, NJ in 1969, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Ed was the youngest Marine at the time of his enlistment. He rose to the rank of Corporal. Following his service, Ed lived in several towns in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and eventually found his way to Lancaster County, PA. A long-time resident of Lititz, PA, Ed relocated to Georgia in 2012.
Much of Ed's career was spent in the restaurant industry. He served as a district manager for Twoton Inc., overseeing several stores of the company's Burger King franchise. Never one who enjoyed being told what to do though, he decided to open his own restaurant. Ed enjoyed serving the Lancaster, PA community at Fruitville Bagel Bakery. True to his Irish heritage, he would share his gift of gab and endless knowledge with his loyal customers and friends.
Ed's greatest joys in life were celebrating the achievements of his children and granddaughters, reminiscing with his family, rooting for his Phillies and Eagles, engaging in healthy debate, reading, following the news, and later in life, gardening and birding.
Ed's family will celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers or condolences, donations may be made in Ed's name to the Carmelite Monastery of Baltimore (www.baltimorecarmel.org/) or Cathedral Kitchen of Camden, NJ (www.cathedralkitchen.org/).